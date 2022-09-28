Minnesota Vikings Fans Among The Moodiest In The NFL

Get our free mobile app

Is this news or is this something Minnesota Vikings fans have always known?

Y'all are a moody bunch of cusses.

Vikings Fans Among the Moodiest In the NFL

The Action Network did the dirty work, scraping "Twitter and Reddit posts over the course of the 2021-22 NFL season to collect data." And what did they find? Fans of the Minnesota Vikings aren't THE moodiest in the NFL, not once did they rank in the Top 5. But they did rank in the Top 6/7.

Vikings Fans and their Moodiness After A Loss

Your team just lost a game, naturally, you're not going to be feeling skip-did-de-doo-dah. The top seven moodiest fans after a loss are...

Las Vegas Raiders fans. Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans Washington Commanders fans Chicago Bears fans Seattle Seahawks fans Miami Dolphins fans Minnesota Vikings fans

Vikings Fans and their Moodiness After A Win

After a win? If it surprises you that fans of just about anything can be moody after a win, you're not paying attention. As an outside observer, I find complaints seeping in after a win. The top six moodiest fans after a win are...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans Las Vegas Raiders fans Washington Commanders fans Pittsburgh Steelers fans Chicago Bears fans Minnesota Vikings fans

NOTE: The percentage of moody after a loss ranged from 19% - 20%, while after a win it was 12% - 15%. A small percentage in either case.

