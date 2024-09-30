Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings Dominate Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The moment of truth came with 2 minutes, 21 seconds remaining in Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell faced a choice. The Green Bay Packers had erased most of a 28-0 deficit, and the Vikings were clinging to a 31-22 lead with a fourth-and-1 at the Packers' 4-yard line. Converting a field goal would force Green Bay to score two touchdowns with no timeouts to beat Minnesota. Going for it and falling short of a first down meant the Packers would need a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a field goal for the win.

O'Connell didn't hesitate. He kept the offense on the field, hoping to clinch the game right then and there.

The play didn't work -- receiver Jalen Nailor was stopped for no gain on a jet sweep -- but the Vikings still held on for a 31-29 victory. No sequence this season has better reflected the mentality O'Connell has used to guide the team's improbable 4-0 start.

Minnesota will prepare this week for Aaron Rogers and the New York Jets on Sunday, October 6.