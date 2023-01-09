Minnesota Vikings in Middle of Pack of Super Bowl Odds

It was a strange and interesting Week 18 of the NFL season. Now that the field of 14 playoff teams is set, updated Super Bowl odds are out.

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves very much in the thick of it, earning the #3 overall seed in the NFC, and will host the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

The Vikings currently have +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl this season, per a release from Sporting News.

The Vikings are 13-4 this season, and take on the Giants in Minneapolis on Sunday at 3:30 central.

Team Odds Chiefs +350 Bills +400 Eagles +500 49ers +550 Bengals +750 Cowboys +1100 Chargers +2500 Buccaneers +2500 Vikings +3000 Ravens +4000 Jaguars +5000 Dolphins +5000 Seahawks +5000 Giants +6600

The good news for Vikings fans is that they will face the team with the longest Super Bowl odds in the opening round out the postseason. The New York Giants are +6600 to bring home the title in the first season under Head Coach Brian Daboll.

The Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, and 49ers are the current favorites to bring home the Lombardi Trophy this season.

Here is the schedule for Wild Card weekend per NBC Sports:

Saturday, January 14 Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



Sources: Sporting News and NBC Sports

