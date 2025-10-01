The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to look at though they will be playing Carson Wentz this weekend in their second international game in as many weeks.

Second-year Quarterback JJ McCarthy is still in recovery from a high ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear he'll be ready to go this week.

McCarthy did not practice on Wednesday, and the team issued an update on his status, as well as many others.

Per ProFootballTalk:

McCarthy is officially listed as a non-participant on Minnesota’s first injury report of the week, as the club practices in England in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with the Browns in London. “He’s kind of entering the next phase of his rehab, where he can get a little bit more active, and looking forward to getting him back on the field, practicing with the team as soon as we can,” O’Connell said. “But at the same time, we want to be really smart and make sure we let that high ankle fully heal. And then, he can really start attacking it and working his technique and fundamentals and get reacclimated, which I think he’ll do pretty quickly.”

According to Vikings.com, other DNPs on Wednesday included Christian Darrisaw (Rest), Donovan Jackson (Wrist), Michael Jurgens (Hamstring), Ryan Kelly (Concussion), Brian O'Neill (Knee), Andrew Van Ginkel (Neck), and Ben Yurosek (Knee).

The Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday, an 8:30am start time. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Sources: Vikings.com and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

