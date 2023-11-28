Minnesota Vikings to Activate Justin Jefferson to Active Roster
It's about dang time.
The Minnesota Vikings opened the practice window for veteran wide receiver Justin Jefferson what seems like two months ago, and now they'll officially activate him on Tuesday.
It's good news and sounds like Jefferson is good to go for the Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Vikings are 6-6 and are currently heading into their Bye Week having dropped their past two games.
Per Pro Football Talk:
Jefferson hurt his hamstring in October and has missed the last seven games while on injured reserve.
The Vikings announced that they will be activating Jefferson, which is no surprise because they need to do so before his 21-day practice window closes
Jefferson will be a much needed addition to a Vikings offense that managed just 10 total points on Monday Night in a home loss to the Chicago Bears. The Vikings also turned the ball over four times in the loss.
Jefferson began his career on a historic pace, and broke all sorts of records in the process. Now, after missing the first significant time of his career, Jefferson will be relied upon to help the Vikings offense regain its form just in time for a playoff push.
Minnesota is currently the 7-seed in the NFC Playoff picture, and here is the remainder of the schedule:
Week 13 - BYE
Week 14 - @ LV
Week 15 - @ CIN
Week 16 - vs. DET
Week 17 - vs. GB
Week 18 - @ DET
It's not an easy path to the playoffs for Minnesota, but it certainly could be harder as well. The Vikings kick off at 3:05 central on Sunday, December 10th in their next game, with Justin Jefferson providing a hopeful boost to the offense.
Source: NBC Sports - Pro Football Talk
