Minnesota Vikings Land Packers Za’Darius Smith
Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
The deal can be worth up to $47 million if he reaches incentives, the sources told ESPN.
The Vikings announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement on a three-year deal with Smith but did not disclose financial terms.
Last week, Smith backed off from an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens when he decided not to sign a four-year, $35 million deal. His decision paid off financially as his new deal with the Vikings will average $14 million per season compared with the $8.75 million average he would have been paid by the Ravens.
The Green Bay Packers released Smith on March 14 as part of a series of moves necessary to get under the salary cap.