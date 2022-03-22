Minnesota Vikings Land Packers Za’Darius Smith

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal can be worth up to $47 million if he reaches incentives, the sources told ESPN.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement on a three-year deal with Smith but did not disclose financial terms.

Last week, Smith backed off from an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens when he decided not to sign a four-year, $35 million deal. His decision paid off financially as his new deal with the Vikings will average $14 million per season compared with the $8.75 million average he would have been paid by the Ravens.

The Green Bay Packers released Smith on March 14 as part of a series of moves necessary to get under the salary cap.

