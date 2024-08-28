Minnesota Castoff Cine Inks Deal with New NFL Squad

The Minnesota Vikings fanbase (and possibly front office) was split over the future of Lewis Cine ahead of roster cutdowns on Tuesday.

The former first-round pick is a polarizing player. He clearly has a ton of talent but has battled injuries and inconsistent play throughout his young career.

As the team's first-round pick back in 2022, Cine was a tough subtraction from the roster for fans to swallow on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

He wasn't out of work for long, as its been reported that Cine has already signed on with a new team:

Safety Lewis Cine’s time with the Vikings went about as well as the Jets’ last decade and he’ll get a chance to write a better second chapter with the AFC East team. According to multiple reports, Cine will be signing to the Jets’ practice squad after being released by the Vikings on Tuesday.

The Vikings shipped off fellow 2022 draft classmate Andrew Booth Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys via trade earlier in the preseason, and now both defensive backs have new homes.

Cine appeared in just 10 games over his two seasons in Minnesota and will now aim to catch on in the Big Apple.

He's a practice squad guy for now, but if all goes well, he could be in line for a roster spot before too long in New York.

Cine played his college football at Georgia, and was taken #32 overall by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports