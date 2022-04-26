Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Preview

We’re just a few days away from the top college football prospects hearing their names called for an opportunity to join the NFL.

As we continue count down, let’s preview the picks, needs, and potential fits for the Minnesota Vikings in the draft.

A new coach and some familiar faces staying put have the Vikings feeling good about their chances to make a playoff push this Fall.

Last season : 8-9 Overall, 2nd in NFC North, Missed Postseason

Head Coach: Kevin O’Connell (1st Season, was LA Rams Offensive Coordinator Past Two Seasons)

Picks :

Round 1, 12th Overall

Round 2, 46th Overall

Round 3, 77th Overall

Round 5, 156th Overall

Round 6, 184th Overall

Round 6, 191st Overall

Round 6, 192nd Overall

Round 7, 250th Overall

Team Needs: Guard, Center, EDGE, and Cornerback

Despite the addition of former Packer ZaDarius Smith, the Vikings are still in need of pass rush help. The most pressing need for Minnesota is help in the secondary at the cornerback position. Vikings fans would’ve liked to have seen a veteran Center come in via free agency to challenge the incumbent Garrett Bradbury, but that could still happen moving forward. Additionally, wide receiver and safety are positions that could fly under-the-radar as needs if the Vikings look to plan ahead for veteran departures in the near future.

Fits in the First Three Rounds:

Here are some of the most highly rated players that may be available and a fit for the Vikings when they pick in each of the first three rounds:

Round 1 – CB Derrick Stingley Jr. (LSU), C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa), WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Round 2 – CB Jalen Pitre (Baylor), S Jaquan Brisker (Penn State), EDGE Drake Jackson (USC)

Round 3 – CB Marcus Jones (Houston), S Bryan Cook (Cincinnati), WR Kyle Phillips (UCLA)

The Vikings are fortunate to have clarity at the Quarterback position at least for this season, allowing them to capitalize on top prospects at other positions early on. I would expect to see the Vikings add to what is an already stellar wide receiver corps, and also bolster the secondary early.

Source: Pro Football Focus