Minnesota Vikings Bolster Secondary with Veteran Signing

The Minnesota Vikings made a few moves in the wake of the Mekhi Blackmon injury last week, and now they've made another.

Minnesota announced on Monday that they've signed veteran cornerback/safety Bobby McCain.

McCain, who has played in the NFL since 2015, is a familiar fit with DC Brian Flores.

McCain started his career with the Dolphins as a 5th round pick in 2015, and was with the Dolphins through the 2020 season.

The past few years have been a lot less consistent for McCain, who after Monday's signing if officially with his fourth team in the last five seasons:

McCain spent most of last season with the Giants. He appeared in 10 games, mostly playing special teams. He was on the field for just 19 defensive snaps. After spending six seasons with the Dolphins to begin his career, McCain played for Washington in 2021 and 2022, appearing in all 34 regular season games.

For his career, McCain has 11 interceptions, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 394 total tackles over 9 seasons in the league. He has experience at both safety and cornerback.

Every time there's an addition this time of year to a camp roster, one wonders who has gotten cut or placed on IR to create the opening.

John Parker Romo, who was in a kicking battle with rookie Will Reichard, was released on Monday in a corresponding move.

