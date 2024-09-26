Mighty Minnesota: Vikings Surge in Latest Super Bowl Odds

The 3-0 start for the Minnesota Vikings is certainly surprising, and Vegas is starting to believe in the team from the North Star State.

With wins over the Giants, 49ers, and Texans, there has been a massive surge in Super Bowl odds for Minnesota, as the Vikings now find themselves among the NFL's elite.

They're not Top 5 just yet, but they're not far off either.

Per Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Vikings now have Top 10 odds to win the big game in February:

The Vikings at +2500 are tied with both Dallas and Cincinnati for the 10th best odds to win it all this season.

The Vikings have boasted a stellar and unpredictable defense thus far this season, paired with an efficient and high-flying offense behind veteran Sam Darnold.

Minnesota travels to face rival Green Bay this weekend in a 12:00 Noon kickoff time. The Packers (+1800) currently have the 9th best odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.

