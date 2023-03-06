The Minnesota Vikings are making salary cap moves by announcing the release of a veteran linebacker and one of the most consistent players in the NFL.

One of my favorite Vikings players to watch on and off the field is linebacker Eric Kendricks. He just turned 31 and has played all eight NFL seasons for the purple and gold. He was drafted by the Vikes back in 2015 and even led the team in tackles last season. What's even more impressive, he has recorded more than 100 tackles in 7 straight seasons.

Kendricks is an All-Pro, team captain, Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man Of The Year nominee, and a leader off and on the field. Adam Schefter shared the news of Kendricks being released on his Facebook page:

I know Minnesota fans always say this, but I feel like the team is on the verge of something great. Even though this news devastates me, it does make sense. With the release of Kendricks, it will save the team $9.5 million in cap space.

So far this is the first move of what should be an interesting off-season for the team. According to the website Over The Cap, the Vikes were about $24.4 million over the salary cap, before this move. They have until March 15th, 2023 to get under the cap.

I'm also worried about who is next to be cut: Harrison Smith, Za'Darius Smith, or Adam Thielen, I don't think anyone can be ruled out at this point.

Kendricks will be missed. Check out his last touchdown in a Vikings uniform below:

