Minnesota Wild Clicking at Right Time, Claim Game 3 Against Blues

The Minnesota Wild have figured out the St. Louis Blues the last couple of games and now have taken a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.

After falling down 1-0 in the series after Game 1, the Wild rebounded to a 6-2 victory in Game 2 and followed that up with a 5-1 win on the road in Game 3.

The Wild continue to get huge games from their offensive leader in Kirill Kaprizov who is a goal scoring machine and the defense for Minnesota has got better each and every game.

Game 4 is set for Sunday in St. Louis before the series will shift back to Minnesota for Game 5.

