Minnesota Wild Make a Big Trade at Goalie Prior to Deadline

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are having a really good season on the ice and they were certainly buyers before the NHL trade deadline.

The Minnesota Wild traded for Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and gave up a second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick if Fluery wins four games in the first two rounds of this year's playoffs.

In addition to delivering Fluery to the Wild, the Blackhawks will also pay 50% of the remaining salary owed to the netminder.

The Minnesota Wild are currently in third place in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are looking to move up and secure a better playoff position.

According to TSN, Fleury did waive his no-trade clause in order to be traded to Minnesota.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their current roster, and remaining schedule in the 2021-2022 season, you can visit their team website.

