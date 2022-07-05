Minnesotan Hospitalized After Deadly Ice Cream Listeria Outbreak

One person has died and 22 are hospitalized in 10 different states, including Minnesota, after eating ice cream contaminated with deadly Listeria.

The Centers For Disease Control is saying those people sickened after eating the ice cream include 12 people who live in Florida, others are from New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, and Colorado.

Consumers who have any Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home are being asked to throw it away. Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream is only sold in Florida.

The CDC says “The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

Almost all of those infected either live in Florida or have traveled to the state.

Officials with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have linked the outbreak to Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream in Sarasota, Florida.

