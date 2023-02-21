Minnesota’s Morgan, South Dakota’s Jensen Selected in USFL Draft

The second season of the re-booted USFL will be here before we know it, and the league held its annual draft on Tuesday.

A pair of local prospects were selected to be a part of the league for this coming season.

Minnesota Golden Gopher QB Tanner Morgan was taken in the second round by the Michigan Panthers:

Additionally, South Dakota officially hit the stage as well, as Offensive Lineman Alex Jensen heard his name called in the seventh round, drafted by the Houston Gamblers:

Jensen spent six years at USD, and will look to anchor the Gamblers offensive line. The 6'7" 290 pound Minnesota native played in a total of 47 games for the Coyotes.

Sources: Houston Gamblers Twitter, Michigan Panthers Twitter, and GoYotes.com

