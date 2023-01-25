South Dakota State Jackrabbit Football recently won their first ever National Championship, and with that comes some unique opportunities.

On Tuesday, Target Field and the Minnesota Twins announced the big news that the Jacks will be featured on the big stage this Fall:

Bringing the best of college football to the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, the Minnesota Twins and South Dakota State University (SDSU) today announced that the reigning national champion Jackrabbits football team will host Drake University on September 16 at Target Field. The contest between these two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) programs will be an SDSU home game; it also marks the third college football game in the 14-year history of the Twins’ home ballpark, and the second NCAA Division I contest.

It's huge news for Jackrabbit fans, as they'll get an opportunity to see their team compete against a regional foe on a grand stage.

It will be the second game of the season for the Jacks in their title defense, as they open the season on September 9th at home against Montana State.

Here's more from the official press release:

“We’re honored to partner with the Minnesota Twins organization and want to thank our counterparts at Drake for their cooperation in making this game at Target Field a reality,” said SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell. “This game provides us with a great opportunity to showcase Jackrabbit Football in a location with one of our strongest alumni bases and also a key area within our recruiting footprint.”

SDSU finished its historic 2022 campaign with a 14-1 record and the program’s first ever national title, capped by a victory over North Dakota State University in the FCS Championship Game on January 8, 2023.

Source: GoJacks.com