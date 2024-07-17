ARLINGTON, Texas -- On a night when Paul Skenes, Major League Baseball's pitching phenom, toed the rubber for a historic All-Star Game start, and Shohei Ohtani, the sport's brightest global superstar, demolished a home run for the National League, it was a 27-year-old former top prospect enjoying a breakout season who was the difference at the 2024 All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran, a first-time All-Star in his second season as an every-day player, completed the American League's comeback 5-3 victory at Globe Life Field with a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds fireballer Hunter Greene.

With the blast, Duran became the first Red Sox player since J.D. Drew in 2008 and the fifth in franchise history to earn the game's MVP award -- named after Ted Williams, a 19-time All-Star and the consensus greatest player in Red Sox history.

Duran put the finishing touches on a comeback required after Ohtani smashed a 400-foot, three-run home run against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck to open the scoring in the third inning.

Houck was the first Red Sox pitcher to give up an All-Star Game home run since Roger Clemens in 1991. The National League didn't score again in what ended up being the shortest All-Star Game -- at 2 hours, 28 minutes -- since 1988.

Duran finished off the come-from-behind win -- the American League's 10th victory in the past 11 All-Star Games -- by swatting a fat splitter over the plate from Greene 413 feet and over the wall in right-center field.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Duran has dealt with injuries and mental health challenges to emerge as one of baseball's most dynamic talents.