WATCH Classic Moments When MLB Coaches &#038; Players Are Thrown Out Of The Game

WATCH Classic Moments When MLB Coaches & Players Are Thrown Out Of The Game

Unsplash
Get our free mobile app

We all have our bad moments. Some, more than others. Some, are more dramatic. Some, memorable!

In Major League Baseball some of those dramatic moments have involved managers getting ejected from the game by the umpire. Oh, and it's not just the managers. Players too. And, on the rare occasion a team mascot.

Grab your glove and a box of popcorn while watching some of these classic clips.

Chicago White Sox

 

Phillip Wellman Chatanooga Braves

 

Jake Burger Miami Marlins

 

Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies

 

Big Poppy

New York Yankees manager Billy Martin is ejected from the game.

Player and coach both are tossed out of the game.

Oh, and who says you can't return to the dugout?

How about a bit of irony?

Only MLB Hall of Famer Bobby Cox rings up the most exits.

Have you ever seen an Umpire ejected from a game?

Oh-oh! Say goodbye to the Mascot!

AND A BUNCH MORE

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real

We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

 

Filed Under: Baseball, MLB
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls