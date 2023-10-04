WATCH Classic Moments When MLB Coaches & Players Are Thrown Out Of The Game
Get our free mobile app
We all have our bad moments. Some, more than others. Some, are more dramatic. Some, memorable!
In Major League Baseball some of those dramatic moments have involved managers getting ejected from the game by the umpire. Oh, and it's not just the managers. Players too. And, on the rare occasion a team mascot.
Grab your glove and a box of popcorn while watching some of these classic clips.
Chicago White Sox
Phillip Wellman Chatanooga Braves
Jake Burger Miami Marlins
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies
Big Poppy
New York Yankees manager Billy Martin is ejected from the game.
Player and coach both are tossed out of the game.
Oh, and who says you can't return to the dugout?
How about a bit of irony?
Only MLB Hall of Famer Bobby Cox rings up the most exits.
Have you ever seen an Umpire ejected from a game?
Oh-oh! Say goodbye to the Mascot!
AND A BUNCH MORE
30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real
We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.