MLB Begins In South Korea, Dodgers Beat the Padres
Shohei Ohtani's RBI single capped a four-run eighth-inning rally in his Dodgers debut as Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in Wednesday's season opener in Seoul, South Korea, as the game turned when a routine grounder went through the webbing of first baseman Jake Cronenworth.
Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani capped their two-hit performances with run-scoring singles in the eighth inning.
The Padres were nursing a 2-1 lead before Wandy Peralta walked Max Muncy to lead off the eighth inning and reliever Jhony Brito (0-1) loaded the bases after Hernandez singled to center and James Outman walked on four pitches.
Muncy scored on a sacrifice fly by Enrique Hernandez to end Brito's evening before Cronenworth's glove trouble changed the complexion of the game.
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather