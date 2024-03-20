MLB Begins In South Korea, Dodgers Beat the Padres

Shohei Ohtani's RBI single capped a four-run eighth-inning rally in his Dodgers debut as Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in Wednesday's season opener in Seoul, South Korea, as the game turned when a routine grounder went through the webbing of first baseman Jake Cronenworth.

Teoscar Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on an error that could be construed as an equipment malfunction. Gavin Lux's grounder off Adrian Morejon went through Cronenworth's glove, and the ball eventually settled in right field as Hernandez scored from second base to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani capped their two-hit performances with run-scoring singles in the eighth inning.

Ohtani went 2-for-5 in his first game since leaving the Los Angeles Angels for a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. A crowd of 15,952 was on hand to watch at the Gocheok Sky Dome for Major League Baseball's first game in South Korea.

The Padres were nursing a 2-1 lead before Wandy Peralta walked Max Muncy to lead off the eighth inning and reliever Jhony Brito (0-1) loaded the bases after Hernandez singled to center and James Outman walked on four pitches.

Muncy scored on a sacrifice fly by Enrique Hernandez to end Brito's evening before Cronenworth's glove trouble changed the complexion of the game.