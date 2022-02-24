MLB On Potential Shortened Season: ‘A Deadline Is A Deadline’

JUPITER, Fla. -- Major League Baseball will begin canceling regular-season games if the league and the MLBPA can't come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday, a league spokesperson said Wednesday.

It's the first time MLB has publicly said it would shorten the season if a new deal isn't reached by the deadline. The league first gave the players the Feb. 28 deadline two weeks ago and reiterated it to them Wednesday. Citing health concerns, the league said it wants about four weeks of spring training -- hence its Monday deadline. Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

The players have never acknowledged the deadline.