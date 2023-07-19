Get our free mobile app

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs. Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing the Washington Nationals 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

The Minnesota Twins were part of a double-digit night as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Tuesday night.

Alex Kirilloff was a double shy of the cycle recording his third straight multihit game. He hit a two-run homer in the third to take a 4-3 lead, then tripled off the leaping glove of Jarred Kelenic in the fourth and later scored on Max Kepler’s double. He added a single in the eighth.

Minnesota (49-47) stays 1 1/2 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central standings, winning its last four of five.

San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets defeated the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. Elias said that score had never occurred three times on the same day.

Four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the record of July 4, 1894, and July 9, 1898, MLB said.

