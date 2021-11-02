Mountain Lion Spotted Roaming around Aberdeen Area
We've all had a stray cat wander through our yards on occasion, but chances are it wasn't anything quite like the cat that has been prowling around the Aberdeen area lately.
The residents of the Hub City have been warned to be on the lookout for a mountain lion that has been spotted in the area over the past week.
Dakota News Now is reporting that law enforcement and conservation officers have received a number of calls from citizens claiming to have seen a mountain lion just outside the city of Aberdeen.
The Game, Fish, and Parks Department, together with representatives from Aberdeen law enforcement are looking into the various sightings at this time. So far, none of the sightings have been confirmed with any photos or evidence. Maybe somebody with a Ring doorbell camera should leave a saucer of milk on their porch?
It's not uncommon to occasionally run across a mountain lion in eastern South Dakota. Especially in areas with a high population of deer. However, the majority of mountain lion sightings in the state usually happen in the Black Hills.
If you do run across a mountain lion or any other wild animal of that nature, Game, Fish, and Parks office officials ask that you always exercise caution and never try and approach the animal. Instead, please contact them immediately by calling (605) 626-2391.
Source: Dakota News Now
