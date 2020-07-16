Myles Garrett's contract extension with the Cleveland Browns contains $100 million in total guarantees, the most ever paid to a defensive player, according to league sources, with $50 million guaranteed at signing.

The Browns' star pass-rusher signed the record-setting five-year extension Wednesday. The team did not disclose financial terms, but sources told ESPN that the deal is worth $125 million, with the $25 million average salary also a record for a defensive player.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Tennessee's Derrick Henry reached a four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans that includes $25.5 million guaranteed -- the only player on the franchise tag to agree to a long-term deal Wednesday. Henry's contract, which averages $12.5 million per year, makes him the NFL's fifth-highest-paid running back.

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal by Wednesday's deadline, which means the quarterback will play the 2020 NFL season on the $31.4 million exclusive franchise tag.

Prescott joins 11 other NFL players who will play on the franchise tag in 2020, including Cincinnati's A.J. Green, Denver's Justin Simmons, Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue, New England's Joe Thuney, Washington's Brandon Scherff, L.A. Chargers' Hunter Henry, Pittsburgh's Bud Dupree, New York Giants' Leonard Williams, Minnesota's Anthony Harris, Baltimore's Matthew Judon, and Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett.

