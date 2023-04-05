&#8216;Mystery&#8217; NFL Team Also Interested in an Aaron Rodgers Trade

‘Mystery’ NFL Team Also Interested in an Aaron Rodgers Trade

Getty Images

The New York Jets have some competition.

With the prolonged negotiations continuing between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers regarding trade compensation for veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, another team has reportedly entered the conversation.

Many have speculated how long it would take for negotiations to continue to stall before another franchise became interested in the future hall of famer.

Get our free mobile app

Now, it appears we have an answer to that question.

According to Acme Packing Company, which references The Carton Show on FS1:

FS1’s Craig Carton reported today on The Carton Show — alongside the likes of Mark Schlereth — that the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have had conversations about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Carton, San Francisco’s trade package involves multiple third-round picks in this upcoming draft and a first-round choice in the 2024 draft. For reference, the 49ers have three third-round picks in 2023, but no picks in the first two rounds due to trades for quarterback Trey Lance and running back Christian McCaffrey. Carton also stated, “The Jets are unaware that this third team has had conversations with the Green Bay Packers.”

It's another juicy layer of drama for an offseason saga that has been full of it for Rodgers and the Packers.

In the past, Rodgers had been linked to a potential trade to San Francisco, with those talks never gaining steam. Now, it appears that the New York Jets have some serious competition as the Packers look to shop their longtime superstar QB.

Source: AcmePackingCompany.com

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Football, gb, Green Bay Packers, Kyle Shanahan, New York Jets, NFL, qb, robert saleh, San Francisco 49ers, Trade, trade compensation, veteran
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls