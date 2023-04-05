‘Mystery’ NFL Team Also Interested in an Aaron Rodgers Trade

The New York Jets have some competition.

With the prolonged negotiations continuing between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers regarding trade compensation for veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, another team has reportedly entered the conversation.

Many have speculated how long it would take for negotiations to continue to stall before another franchise became interested in the future hall of famer.

Now, it appears we have an answer to that question.

According to Acme Packing Company, which references The Carton Show on FS1:

FS1’s Craig Carton reported today on The Carton Show — alongside the likes of Mark Schlereth — that the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers have had conversations about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to Carton, San Francisco’s trade package involves multiple third-round picks in this upcoming draft and a first-round choice in the 2024 draft. For reference, the 49ers have three third-round picks in 2023, but no picks in the first two rounds due to trades for quarterback Trey Lance and running back Christian McCaffrey. Carton also stated, “The Jets are unaware that this third team has had conversations with the Green Bay Packers.”

It's another juicy layer of drama for an offseason saga that has been full of it for Rodgers and the Packers.

In the past, Rodgers had been linked to a potential trade to San Francisco, with those talks never gaining steam. Now, it appears that the New York Jets have some serious competition as the Packers look to shop their longtime superstar QB.

Source: AcmePackingCompany.com