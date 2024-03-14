National Vietnam War Veterans Day to Honor Vets in South Dakota

When other vets see someone wearing a Vietnam veteran cap their greeting is usually "Welcome Home" to recognize that kinship. And also for respect.

On Friday, March 29 veterans of all who have served will welcome and recognize those on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The day for all Americans to unite, thank, and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

Beginning at 10:00 AM the Open House and lunch will take place at the DAV HEADQUARTERS, 1519 W. 51st Street in Sioux Falls.

A video introduces us to the book "Vietnam Vets: Still Coming Home" which will be part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. A book signing will be held after the midday festivities.

Looking back on the Vietnam War, the U.S. involvement in Vietnam started slowly with an initial deployment of advisors in the early 1950s, grew incrementally through the early 1960s, and expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. The last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975.

The South Dakota Vietnam Veterans Memorial is located in Pierre and honors the state's 192 Vietnam War veterans who died.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that today there are more than 7 million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, along with 10 million families of those who served from Nov 1, 1955 - May 15, 1975."

Join our community and the nation by welcoming home our Vietnam veterans.

