NBA Finals Ratings Up 41% From 2020

The NBA is feeling way better about their ratings this year compared to last year in the bubble.

The latest NBA Finals ratings are out and the NBA is doing much better than last year even though they have new faces in the NBA Finals.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals was able to draw a 41% increase in their ratings from Game 2 a year ago between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

If you put some context into the ratings, it wasn't all rainbows and unicorns, but certainly better than a year ago.

Thursday’s Game 2 averaged 9.38 million viewers on ABC, up 41% from the Lakers and Heat in October of 2020 where only 6.7 million fans tuned it.

That said, Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals was still down 32% from 2019 where the Raptors and Warriors saw 13.89 million for that Game 2.

The Suns and Bucks are poised to play Game 4 on Wednesday in Milwaukee as the Bucks try to even the series at 2-2.

It will be interesting to see if this series does go to Game 7, what the wholistic ratings will look like for the 2021 NBA Finals with a very competitive back and forth throughout the series.

For more information on the National Basketball Association, all their teams, and the upcoming NBA Finals, you can visit their website.