NDSU Wins 9th FCS Title in 11 Years 38-10 Over Montana State

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a dominating 38-10 win over Montana State.

Hunter Luepke had three rushing touchdowns in the first half for the 14-1 Bison, who had 380 yards rushing while piling up 506 total yards.

The Bison are 9-0 in the championship game when making the trip from Fargo to Frisco since the 2011 season.

Montana State played in its first title game since 1984. The Bobcats lost standout freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott to an ankle injury on the game's opening drive.