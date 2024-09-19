Nebraska Cancels In-Person Friday Classes in Prep for Illinois Game

The head decision makers at the University of Nebraska are doing the Lord's work.

The Huskers are 3-0, and instead of forcing students to endure in-person classes in anticipation of Friday's ranked showdown vs. Illinois, the school is opting for virtual classes.

This allows students and fans alike to get a head start on "game prep" and build into what already will be a special atmosphere on Friday night.

Here's the post confirming the news:

The Huskers and the Illini meet for a 7:00 kickoff on FOX on Friday Night, where the Huskers are currently a touchdown favorite at ESPN Bet.

The Illini are 3-0, ranked 24th, and are coming off of a win over Central Michigan last week. The week prior, they took down #19 Kansas 23-17 at home in Champaign.

The Huskers are also 3-0, and have wins over UTEP, Colorado, and most recently Northern Iowa, with all three games at home.

Kickoff is at 7:00 on FOX for the first Top 25 matchup in Lincoln since 2013. The Huskers look for their first 4-0 start to a season since 2016, when they began the season 7-0 under then Head Coach Mike Riley.

