Nebraska Giving Coach Tim Miles One-Year Contract Extension

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Tim Miles has been given a one-year contract extension through 2020-21 after leading the Cornhuskers to their most conference wins in a season.

The Huskers were 22-11 and played in the National Invitation Tournament. Their 13-5 record in Big Ten play was good for fourth place, tied with national runner-up Michigan.

"That type of performance certainly merits an extension of Tim's contract as the leader of our men's basketball program," athletic director Bill Moos announced Tuesday. "I have been very impressed with the energy and passion Tim provides ... as well as his commitment to his staff and the young men on our team."

Miles is 97-97 with one NCAA Tournament appearance in six years after coming to Nebraska from Colorado State.

"We have great young guys in our program," Miles said. "Our spring workouts are going well, and we are excited for next season. As this past season showed, we are building in the right direction."

Miles is set to earn $2.375 million in 2018-19 and $2.5 million in 2019-20. No salary was announced for 2020-21.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.