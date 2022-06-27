Nebraska Starting OL Out For Season After Failed Drug Test

The University of Nebraska is trying to drastically improve on the football field in 2022 but they were given some tough news this week from the NCAA.

Junior offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili was deemed ineligible after failing a drug test earlier this year.

He took to Twitter to release a statement and apologize to the fans after the news came out.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost also released a statement on the situation and confirmed they will continue to allow him to be a part of the program in 2022 and 2023.

"We will fully support Nouredin Nouili as he continues his academic career at the University of Nebraska,. He is an outstanding young man, who made a mistake that will force him to miss the 2022 season and forfeit a year of eligibility. Noure will be a full participant in practice this fall, and we look forward to him resuming his playing career in 2023."

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, their current roster and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: