Nebraska’s Tom Osborne has Some Sweet Swag For Sale

Tom Osborne is a living legend in the college football world and a icon in the state of Nebraska.

To honor the former Husker coaching great, they have come up with the Tom William Osborne Collection.

The sweet swag and gear includes ties, sunglasses, hats, polos, autographed memorabilia and more.

My two favorites are the "University of Nebraska Lincoln Tom Osborne 255 Striped Silk Tie" and the "Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne Hall of Fame Rivals" autographed football.

The "255" throughout the collection is in reference to the 255 wins Osborne obtained while Nebraska's head coach.

All of the different items can be purchased online, but also can be purchased at Scheels, Fanatics, the UNL Bookstore, Husker Hounds and Best of Big Red.

During his tenure at Nebraska, Osborne led the Huskers to three National Titles and would eventually represent Nebraska as a congressman and the University as their Athletic Director.

Even though Husker fans can't get the outcomes on the field to look like they did when Tom Osborne was the head coach at Nebraska, at least you can have some sweet swag to remind you of how great it once was in Lincoln.