New Drone Footage of Veterans Parkway Project in Sioux Falls

The Highway 100 project, aka Veterans Parkway, which will connect I-90 to I-29 on the east side of Sioux Falls is only half done and is still many years away from completion. The North leg of Veterans Parkway is 99.5% complete and connects to the Rice Street exit at I-90. There is one area that remains unfinished. Veterans Parkway is only two lanes at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway by Menards. This intersection is shown in the picture above.

South Dakota Drone/YouTube

That brings us to some great drone footage from Carsen Bower with South Dakota Drone. He focuses on the uncompleted lanes near the Arrowhead Parkway intersection and shows us a far east side housing development. Look for the interesting straight-down view of the Parkway.

The final 8.5 miles of South Veterans Parkway was only recently approved by the State of South Dakota Transportation Commission. Construction on this final leg is scheduled to start in 2023 and should be completed by 2026. The project's budget is nearly $209 million. When completed, it will provide the growing east side of Sioux Falls and Brandon with a direct connection to both I-90 and I-29.