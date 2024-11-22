New York Giants, Daniel Jones Mutually Agree to Part Ways

The New York Giants are granting quarterback Daniel Jones' request to be released, the team announced Friday.

Jones met with Giants president and owner John Mara and had multiple conversations with coach Brian Daboll on Friday morning. The two sides mutually agreed that it "would be best for him and for the team" to move on, Mara said in a statement.

Jones wanted to play, and this gives him a chance to latch on with another team before the end of the season.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first-class in every way," Mara said. "His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out."

The move ends Jones' six-season run with the Giants, mostly as the franchise quarterback. He was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke. He finishes with a 22-44-1 record and 70 touchdown passes to go along with 47 interceptions.

The Giants (2-8) benched Jones on Monday in favor of Tommy DeVito. Jones said Thursday during his first comments since the benching that he wanted to remain the starter, but the team told him that with its record, it wanted to make a change at this point of the season, regardless of whether he was willing to address his $23 million injury guarantee.

DeVito will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An undrafted rookie last year, DeVito won three games as a starter in 2023, but he had spent this season as the third-stringer behind Jones and Drew Lock.

Jones will go through waivers, though it is unlikely a team would pick up the rest of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023. It would cost a claiming team close to $12 million for the remainder of the season.

But Jones is likely to be signed after clearing waivers. He said Thursday, in what was essentially his goodbye news conference, that he was "excited for the next opportunity."

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those," Jones said in a statement. "I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results.

"The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games. It requires consistent performance for everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of the team. I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know there is a lot of good football in front of me, and I'm excited about that."

The Giants would have been on the hook for $23 million if Jones were to sustain a serious injury and not be able to pass a physical early next year. It was a risk they were not willing to take. It's why Jones did very little at practice this week, aside from being a scout team safety during a walk-through period Thursday.