New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson Following Tough Loss

It's been an odd season for the New York Jets. Despite the success on the field with a current record of 6-4, the team is dealing with internal turmoil with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

After a dreadful performance from their young quarterback and offense as a whole last week against the New England Patriots, the team has decided that the quarterback will take a seat on the bench this week as the team faces the Chicago Bears.

Wilson was injured in the preseason, and wasn't able to start his first game of the season until October 2nd, a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson has a 5-2 mark this season as the team's starter, but finished last week's game going 9 for 22 for 77 yards, and was sacked four times.

One of the causes of the benching was Wilson's lack of accountability with his teammates following the loss.

We'll have to wait and see whether the Jets opt to go with veteran Joe Flacco or young backup Mike White in place of Wilson, but it's a tough situation for a team very much alive for a postseason berth.

