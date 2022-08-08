Next Bear Up: New Chicago Wideout To Miss Significant Time

This is a tough time of year for injuries, and the Chicago Bears got dealt some tough news about a new addition to their team.

Veteran wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who joined the Bears following an underwhelming first three seasons in New England, will apparently miss significant time with a recent injury sustained in training camp.

A former first round pick, Harry reportedly will miss roughly 6 weeks with a high ankle sprain per nfl.com.

It's tough news for any team when a veteran goes down, but the Bears are particularly thin at wide receiver.

The team will need to find another weapon or option for second year starter Justin Fields to rely upon early on this season. As a whole, the Bears have just a handful of wideouts with significant NFL playing time.

Darnell Mooney will lead the unit after a breakout season last year in which he hauled in 81 catches for 1,055 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As for Harry, his tough start to his career continues, having caught just 4 touchdowns through 3 seasons.

Let's hope for the Bears' sake that Harry can get healthy and give a depleted unit some relief in the early portion of the regular season.

Sources: NFL.com and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

