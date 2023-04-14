NFL Announces List of Players Invited to Attend Draft

The NFL Draft is a very special night for hundreds of future pro football players and their families.

On Thursday, April 27th, several draftable players will be invited to be in attendance, most of which historically have been taken in the first round.

On Friday, the NFL announced the list of players that have been invited to attend this year's event in person in Kansas City.

Per Ian Rapoport on Twitter:

Here is the complete list:

WR Jordan Addison - USC

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. - Alabama

S Brian Branch - Alabama

DT Jalen Carter - Georgia

WR Zay Flowers - Boston College

CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon

T Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State

QB Will Levis - Kentucky (pictured)

CB Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

RB Bijan Robinson - Texas

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State

DE Keion White - Georgia Tech

EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech

CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois

QB Bryce Young - Alabama

It's a long list of potential top picks in this year's draft that will be in attendance.

It's always a ton of fun at the NFL Draft, which is quickly approaching, and will take place in Kansas City Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

Source: Ian Rapoport Twitter