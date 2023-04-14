NFL Announces List of Players Invited to Attend Draft
The NFL Draft is a very special night for hundreds of future pro football players and their families.
On Thursday, April 27th, several draftable players will be invited to be in attendance, most of which historically have been taken in the first round.
On Friday, the NFL announced the list of players that have been invited to attend this year's event in person in Kansas City.
Per Ian Rapoport on Twitter:
Here is the complete list:
WR Jordan Addison - USC
EDGE Will Anderson Jr. - Alabama
S Brian Branch - Alabama
DT Jalen Carter - Georgia
WR Zay Flowers - Boston College
CB Christian Gonzalez - Oregon
T Paris Johnson Jr. - Ohio State
QB Will Levis - Kentucky (pictured)
CB Joey Porter Jr. - Penn State
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
RB Bijan Robinson - Texas
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State
QB C.J. Stroud - Ohio State
DE Keion White - Georgia Tech
EDGE Tyree Wilson - Texas Tech
CB Devon Witherspoon - Illinois
QB Bryce Young - Alabama
It's a long list of potential top picks in this year's draft that will be in attendance.
It's always a ton of fun at the NFL Draft, which is quickly approaching, and will take place in Kansas City Thursday, April 27th through Saturday, April 29th.
Source: Ian Rapoport Twitter