NFL Conference Championships Set: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles

There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game.

And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes.

NFC Championship Game:

(2) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 29, at 3:00 PM ET (Fox)

AFC Championship Game:

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 PM ET (CBS)