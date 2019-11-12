The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Week 12 and it will now take place under the bright lights.

Sunday Night Football flex games have been pretty quiet so far this season, but that is now changing. The NFL has moved the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC showdown to Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The game replaces a previously scheduled meeting between Seattle and Philadelphia.

This is the second time that the Packers have been flexed to a different time this season. The last game to be moved was in Week 10 when the Packers and Panthers moved from a noon start to 3:25.

The league also announced three games that will be played on Saturday, December 21. Coverage will begin that day with Houston/Tampa Bay at noon followed by the Bills/Patriots game at 3:25. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will close out that night at 7:15.