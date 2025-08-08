There are few receivers that played before 1970 with a comparable resume to that of the legendary Billy Howton.

Howton, who spent time in his career with the Packers, Browns, and Cowboys, passed away this week at the age of 95.

He was impactful playmaker in Green Bay in the pre-Lombardi era, who's time with the franchise ended in 1959.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Howton, who the Associated Press reports was believed to have been the oldest living NFL player, played for Green Bay from 1952 to 1958. He was a two-time All-Pro during that time and he caught 303 passes for 5,581 yards and 43 touchdowns.

He finished his career with 503 catches for 8,459 receiving yards, both of which ranked first in NFL history at the time of his retirement. Those on-field exploits were joined by Howton’s work establishing the NFL Players Association. He helped found the group in the 1950s and served as the NFLPA president from 1958 to 1962.

Talk about a career. Despite the incredible success as a receiver in an era dominated by the run, Howton has never been a finalist or even a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It might be time to revisit his candidacy. He still ranks near the top in many Packer All-Time lists, and was as impactful as any receiver during his era.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

