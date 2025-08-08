Many that were surprised that Iowa's Jay Higgins IV went undrafted were validated on Thursday night, as the former Hawkeye absolutely shined in his NFL debut.

Higgins' Baltimore Ravens took on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night, and the former Hawkeye linebacker was all over the field.

Higgins was undrafted but looks like he's proving he belongs on the roster and in the NFL.

All told, the Ravens won the game 24-16 last night, and Higgins had 3 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and one BIG moment late:

The Ravens have no shortage of premier defenders on the roster, including standout inside linebacker Roquan Smith. But if Higgins continues to play this way in the preseason, it will be very hard for Baltimore to not keep him on the roster this season.

Higgins, an Indianapolis native, starred at Iowa for 5 seasons under Kirk Ferentz, and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Higgins was also named the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and was a unanimous All-American last season.

Next up for Baltimore is a Week 2 Preseason contest in Dallas next Saturday.

Source: NFL on Twitter

