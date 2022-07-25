NFL Owner Buys Ali Belt for $6.1 Million
What would you buy with $6.1 million?
Would you spend it on a new house, a few classic cars, donate to charity or put it in savings?
Well, one National Football League owner got himself quite the piece of sports memorabilia for that hefty price tag.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has purchased a Muhammad Ali belt for $6.1 million from his 1974 title bout against George Foreman.
He purchased the belt from Heritage Auctions and is added to a memorabilia collection for Irsay that is amazing.
Irsay has accumulated a ton of great items from sports memorabilia to music to more and is now touring around the country for others to see as well.
