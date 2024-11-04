Vikings Overcome Turnovers, Beat Colts

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Wherever this strong start to the season winds up leading the Minnesota Vikings, it's clear that belief and resilience will be responsible for a significant measure of their success.

Sam Darnold overcame four sacks and three turnovers by throwing three second-half touchdown passes, and the Minnesota defense made Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco's return to the starting role a rough one as the Vikings beat the Colts 21-13 on Sunday night.

Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards, Jordan Addison made a one-handed diving grab in the back corner of the end zone to get Minnesota on the board after a sloppy and scoreless first half, and Jalen Nailor had the tiebreaking touchdown reception to help the Vikings (6-2) stop a two-game skid.

Kenny Moore II had a 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter, the only touchdown for the Colts (4-5) in their first game all season that wasn't decided by six points or fewer.

Flacco replaced Anthony Richardson, with the 2023 fourth overall NFL draft pick struggling badly and becoming the self-created subject of a week of hot takes after taking himself out for a play last week because he was tired.

Darnold, who finished 28 for 34 for 290 yards, hit Josh Oliver for the game-sealing score with 2:05 left.

Next Sunday Minnesota visits Jacksonville.