Vikings Overcome Turnovers, Beat Colts
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Wherever this strong start to the season winds up leading the Minnesota Vikings, it's clear that belief and resilience will be responsible for a significant measure of their success.
Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards, Jordan Addison made a one-handed diving grab in the back corner of the end zone to get Minnesota on the board after a sloppy and scoreless first half, and Jalen Nailor had the tiebreaking touchdown reception to help the Vikings (6-2) stop a two-game skid.
Kenny Moore II had a 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter, the only touchdown for the Colts (4-5) in their first game all season that wasn't decided by six points or fewer.
Darnold, who finished 28 for 34 for 290 yards, hit Josh Oliver for the game-sealing score with 2:05 left.
Next Sunday Minnesota visits Jacksonville.
