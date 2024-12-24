NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17
Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have clinched a playoff berth. There is certainly a lot at stake in Sunday's rivalry tilt from Minneapolis, including their respective positioning in the NFC Playoffs.
The Packers and Vikings both cannot clinch anything additional this weekend, but can certainly improve their position to do so the following week.
The Packers could be the 5, 6 or 7 seed in this year's NFC playoffs, while the Vikings could be any of the following: 1, 2, 5, or 6.
Here are the clinching scenarios for this weekend:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills (12-3) -- AFC East Division Champions
Houston Texans (9-6) -- AFC South Division Champions
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) -- AFC West Division Champions
Baltimore Ravens (10-5) -- Playoff Berth
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) -- Playoff Berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix
Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- KC win or tie
- BUF loss or tie
DENVER BRONCOS (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- DEN win or tie
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
- LAC win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Detroit Lions (13-2) -- Playoff Berth
Green Bay Packers (11-4) -- Playoff Berth
Minnesota Vikings (12-2) -- Playoff Berth
Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) -- Playoff Berth
DETROIT LIONS (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Detroit clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- DET win + MIN loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win or tie
- WAS loss or tie
ATLANTA FALCONS (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
- ATL win + TB loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:
- LAR win + SEA loss or tie
- LAR win + LAR clinches strength of schedule over SEA*
- LAR tie + SEA loss
*LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (8-7); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
- WAS win or tie
- TB loss or tie
The Packers and Vikings collide on Sunday afternoon from Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 3:25, and coverage on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO begins at 3pm.
Source: NFL.com - Week 17 Clinching Scenarios
