NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have clinched a playoff berth. There is certainly a lot at stake in Sunday's rivalry tilt from Minneapolis, including their respective positioning in the NFC Playoffs.

The Packers and Vikings both cannot clinch anything additional this weekend, but can certainly improve their position to do so the following week.

The Packers could be the 5, 6 or 7 seed in this year's NFC playoffs, while the Vikings could be any of the following: 1, 2, 5, or 6.

Get our free mobile app

Here are the clinching scenarios for this weekend:

AFC CLINCHED: Buffalo Bills (12-3) -- AFC East Division Champions Houston Texans (9-6) -- AFC South Division Champions Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) -- AFC West Division Champions Baltimore Ravens (10-5) -- Playoff Berth Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) -- Playoff Berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with: KC win or tie BUF loss or tie DENVER BRONCOS (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network Denver clinches a playoff berth with: DEN win or tie LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with: LAC win or tie MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC CLINCHED: Detroit Lions (13-2) -- Playoff Berth Green Bay Packers (11-4) -- Playoff Berth Minnesota Vikings (12-2) -- Playoff Berth Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) -- Playoff Berth

DETROIT LIONS (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Detroit clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

DET win + MIN loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

PHI win or tie WAS loss or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

ATL win + TB loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:

LAR win + SEA loss or tie LAR win + LAR clinches strength of schedule over SEA* LAR tie + SEA loss

*LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS win or tie TB loss or tie

The Packers and Vikings collide on Sunday afternoon from Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 3:25, and coverage on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO begins at 3pm.

Source: NFL.com - Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien