NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17

NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Week 17

Getty Images

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have clinched a playoff berth. There is certainly a lot at stake in Sunday's rivalry tilt from Minneapolis, including their respective positioning in the NFC Playoffs.

The Packers and Vikings both cannot clinch anything additional this weekend, but can certainly improve their position to do so the following week.

The Packers could be the 5, 6 or 7 seed in this year's NFC playoffs, while the Vikings could be any of the following: 1, 2, 5, or 6.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here are the clinching scenarios for this weekend:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) -- AFC East Division Champions

Houston Texans (9-6) -- AFC South Division Champions

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) -- AFC West Division Champions

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) -- Playoff Berth

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) -- Playoff Berth

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix

Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. KC win or tie
  2. BUF loss or tie

DENVER BRONCOS (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. DEN win or tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. LAC win or tie
  2. MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (13-2) -- Playoff Berth

Green Bay Packers (11-4) -- Playoff Berth

Minnesota Vikings (12-2) -- Playoff Berth

Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) -- Playoff Berth

DETROIT LIONS (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Detroit clinches NFC's No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. DET win + MIN loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. PHI win or tie
  2. WAS loss or tie

ATLANTA FALCONS (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. ATL win + TB loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win + SEA loss or tie
  2. LAR win + LAR clinches strength of schedule over SEA*
  3. LAR tie + SEA loss

*LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (8-7); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. WAS win or tie
  2. TB loss or tie

The Packers and Vikings collide on Sunday afternoon from Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 3:25, and coverage on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO begins at 3pm.

Source: NFL.com - Week 17 Clinching Scenarios

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Minnesota Vikings In The Super Bowl? Yep, I Can Remember All Four

It's that time of year, the time when everyone is talking about the NFL's upcoming Super Bowl.

It may be hard to believe, but there was a time when the Minnesota Vikings went to the Super Bowl.

And then they went again. And then again. And then again. Hey, we were one of the greatest teams of all time!

Unfortunately, it was the same time the Vikings lost the Super Bowl. And then again. And then again. And then again. Well, at least we must have been one of the second-best teams of all time!

For a whole lot of Vikings fans...you know, the ones who walk around with younger bones...the Vikings have never been to the Super Bowl.

Then there's the ol' dog that is me. I remember the first time... and the second... and the third... and the fourth.

Gallery Credit: Randy McDaniel

Filed Under: AFC, clinching scenarios, Football, gb, Go Pack Go, Green Bay Packers, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnesota Vikings, NFC, NFL, NFL Playoffs, Packers, SKOL, vikes, Vikings, week 17
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls