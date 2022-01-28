NFL Playoffs are Fantastic and we will talk about it this weekend

The NFL playoffs have been fantastic!! Last weekend the divisional games could not have been more entertaining with every game coming down to the final play of the game. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in the first game last Saturday and the San Francisco 49ers upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 with both games coming down to field goal kicks in the final minutes, both road teams winning against the Number One Seeds in the Conference! If that wasn’t enough excitement, Sunday's games proved even more exciting as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made things very interesting after trailing the Los Angeles Rams 27-3 in the third quarter, then Brady worked his magic and brought the Bucs back to tie the game. But the Rams won the game on a 30-yard field goal with no time left on the clock.

Then Sunday night, fans were witness to one of the greatest postseason games ever. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills turned out to be one of the most exciting finishes of all time. In the end, Mahomes outdueled Allen and the Chiefs won a shootout 42-36 in Overtime. What drama!! We also saw a changing of the guard with the new, young NFL superstar Quarterbacks establishing themselves as the next gold standard. The old guard of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will one day ride off into the sunset knowing that the NFL is in good hands with the new Quarterbacks who have taken their place.

On Saturday’s show, we will have a lot to talk about with NFL Championship Sunday on the same weekend as the snowstorm! Former Eagles LB Brad Quast will keep the NFL playoff conversation going with me all morning. The Sportsbook Consigliere Dave Sharapan will check in from Las Vegas with his picks for Sunday's games. Then we will hear from former Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers Tight End Jonathan Hayes talking about his time in the NFL. At 11:30am we talk with Local standout from Mainland Regional High School who played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dave Klemic. It’s always fun to catch up with Dave!!

On Sunday’s show, Pete Thompson and Brad Quast join me in the studio as we get you ready for the AFC and NFC Championship games. 973ESPN.com Eagles writer and Fox 29 News Sports Anchor Scott Grayson checks in one more time to talk about the state of the Eagles. The Fantasy Football Guru Brian Hartley will make his last appearance in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim for this football season. Plus Mike Carlin talks the NBA.

All that and more in The Locker Room with Billy Schweim every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to Noon on 97.3 ESPN radio.