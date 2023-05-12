NFL Schedule Release: Green Bay Packers Land in Primetime 5 Times

The Green Bay Packers may have lost a lot of their star power with the departure of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but the NFL Schedule makers haven't taken notice.

The Packers, along with the rest of the league, learned of their complete schedule last night for the 2023 season, and it's safe to say that they'll be given an opportunity to shine under the bright lights.

The Packers will have a total of 5 primetime games, and 6 'stand alone' games, games in which the team is playing in the only game on television at the time, a.k.a Thanksgiving.

The Packers will make their long-awaited return to Thanksgiving football, as they make the trip to Detroit, and will also have primetime games in Week 4 (vs. Lions, Thursday Night Football), Week 5 (@ Raiders, Monday Night Football), Week 13 (vs. Chiefs, Sunday Night Football), Week 14 (@ New York Giants, Monday Night Football), and Week 17 (@ Vikings, Sunday Night Football, New Years Eve).

Here is the entirety of the Packers schedule for 2023:

Opening the season against the rival Chicago Bears on the road isn't the easiest task for a first-time starter, but we will know right out of the gate the caliber of player that Jordan Love can be under pressure.

It's not the world's hardest schedule, which will give Packers fans everywhere hope that the team might not have the record of a 'rebuilding' team after all.

