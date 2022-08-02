NFL Strips Miami Dolphins of 2023 First-Round Pick

MIAMI -- The NFL notified the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday that the team would be stripped of its 2023 first-round pick, among other disciplinary measures, for violations of league policies relating to the integrity of the game.

Following a six-month investigation, the league found the Dolphins -- primarily team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal -- violated the anti-tampering policy on three occasions from 2019 to 2022 in conversations with quarterback Tom Brady and the agent for then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

The NFL, however, found no evidence that the team intentionally lost games during the 2019 season. In February, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his lawsuit alleging racism in the league's hiring practices that Ross attempted to incentivize him to "tank," or purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season. Flores alleged that as the team won games late in the season, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told him Ross was "mad" that the on-field success was "compromising [the team's] draft position."

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the first-round pick, the Dolphins also will forfeit their 2024 third-round selection.

Ross, meanwhile, was fined $1.5 million and suspended through Oct. 17, during which time he isn't permitted to be at the Dolphins' facility or represent the team at any team event. He also can't attend any league meeting before the annual meeting in 2023.

6 Best Green Bay Packers Quarterbacks