Just a few short weeks ago, we received word that we may not have disciplinary news on Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for some time.

On Wednesday, the unexpected news dropped that Rice has reportedly been handed a six-game suspension from the NFL.

The suspension is a result of an arrest stemming from a 2024 offseason car crash in Texas.

Per ESPN.com:

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has accepted a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, sources told ESPN, and will start serving the suspension at the beginning of the season.

Rice will be eligible to return to the Chiefs in Week 7 ahead of their Oct. 19 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had been scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on Sept. 30.

Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge who serves as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, was scheduled to hear Rice's case. The only other NFL disciplinary hearing she has presided over was Deshaun Watson's in 2022.

In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason.

Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

Rice had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdown catches in his 2023 rookie season. Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 after he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. He had 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in those four games.

Source: ESPN.com

