NFL Week 16 Games That Will Be Shown Locally in Sioux Falls

With the Vikings and Packers scheduled for Saturday night, the entire Sunday schedule opens up for a chance to see the biggest games on Christmas Eve.

There isn't a Thursday night football game this week, however the NFL has opened up a Saturday slate for a second consecutive week. Indianapolis and Baltimore will meet on Saturday at 3:30 PM, followed by the Vikings and Packers.

With the two teams that our local networks tend to favor being out of the question on Sunday, the schedule has now opened up for other teams to be shown. CBS will have the single game this week. Traditionally KELO opts to take Denver over Kansas City but, at this point in the year with Kansas City in the hunt for the playoffs, the network has elected to take the Chiefs/Dolphins game at 12:00.

******UPDATE 12/22 - KELO-TV has updated their listing to Denver/Washington over Chiefs/Dolphins. Sorry KC fans*******

FOX will have the doubleheader on Christmas Eve and will open up their day with a NFC South division battle between Atlanta and New Orleans. That will be followed up at 3:25 with the Seahawks and Cowboys. Seattle and Dallas will be shown in almost all of the country.

If you have plans for Christmas Eve don't worry about missing any football. There are no games that night.

Instead you'll have the chance to watch two games on Monday afternoon and night. Pittsburgh travels to Houston (3:30) while the nightcap features the Raiders and Eagles (7:30).

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW and KELO-TV also both list the scheduled games on their respective webpages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change (but rarely do).

Here are the games that will be shown in Sioux Falls for Week 16 of the NFL Season: