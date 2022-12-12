No Change at the Top of Latest SD Girls and Boys Basketball Polls

There was plenty of change this week, but none of the top teams fell from the poll position in the latest high school basketball poll from the South Dakota media.

In Boys Class AA, a pair of Sioux Falls public schools own the top two spots this week, followed by Pierre, Yankton, and Brandon Valley.

On the Girls side, Class B saw the most change from last week, although no teams were dropped out of the top 5, just re-arranged.

Here is the complete poll from the South Dakota Media:

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1

2. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3

3. Pierre 2-0 41 5

4. Yankton 1-0 19 NR

5. Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NR

Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2

3. Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3

4. St. Thomas More 2-0 29 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.

Class B

1. White River (11) 1-0 70 1

2. De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3

4. Lower Brule 1-0 31 4

5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Jefferson 1-0 55 2

3. Washington 1-0 48 3

4. Pierre 2-0 21 5

5. Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1

2. Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2

3. Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3

4. Flandreau 0-0 22 4

5. West Central 1-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3

3. Castlewood 0-0 34 4

4. Centerville 2-0 30 5

5. Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2

Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.