No Surprise Here, Iowa’s Top Party Schools Ranked

Which college in Iowa takes the crown when it comes to partying? Well, the results are in, and if you attended this school, you probably won't be surprised.
According to data website, Niche, the top party schools were ranked based on a few key factors.
According to Niche, student surveys played the biggest role in determining each state's top party school.
The 2023 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Niche survey responses scored on a 1-5 scale regarding the quality of the party scene at each school.
-Niche Website
Without further ado, here are the top ten party schools in the state of Iowa:
10) William Penn University, Oskaloosa
9) Grand View University, Des Moines
8) Buena Vista University, Storm Lake
7) Wartburg College, Waverly
6) Saint Ambrose University, Davenport
5) Loras College, Dubuque
4) University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
3) Drake University, Des Moines
2) Iowa State University, Ames
1) University of Iowa, Iowa City
To see the full list from Niche, check it out here.
